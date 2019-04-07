Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl A. Wattenberg Jr.. View Sign

Wattenberg, Carl A. Jr. On Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Carl A. Wattenberg, Jr., loving husband and father, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, at age 80. Carl was born in St. Louis, Missouri on June 13, 1938 to the late Carl Wattenberg Sr. and Rowena (nee Longshore) Wattenberg. Survived by his loving wife and best friend, Elizabeth (Betty) Wattenberg (nee Stumpf). Beloved father of Carl Wattenberg III and Liz (Sam) Lightner (nee Wattenberg) from his first marriage to Joan Dillon. Dear stepfather of Keith (Peggy) Stumpf, Chris (Dawn) Stumpf and Jen (Chad) Warren. Loving grandfather to Alex, Ashlee, Rachel, Jake, Anna, Emily, Amelia, Lexi, Annie and Macey and his Goddaughter, Kim (Lane) Pietro. Devoted brother of Cindy Berg, Martha Adams, and Mary Weir. Carl attended John Burroughs High School and received his undergraduate degree from Brown University in 1960 and his law degree from Washington University in 1968. He served in all five branches of the military, Carl enlisted in the Army after college, serving in Army Intelligence, attached to Nuclear Weapons in '61-'62, Direct Commission as an Army Intelligence Officer attached to the Green Berets in Asia, '63'64. He also served as Secondary Army Infantry Officer and in the Navy Reserve for 7 years as a JAG Officer. Carl proudly served as Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary at Mark Twain Bancshares, Inc. for 24 years. He was the director of several national and statechartered banks; served as President of Mark Twain Trust Company, Vice President of Mark Twain Brokerage Company, and was a member of the executive committee of the billiondollar Savings and Loan Association. He also served as a Director and General Counsel for the St. Louis Jr. Chamber of Commerce, the Jaycees, and Treasurer of Laumeier Sculpture Park, Director of the Arc House and Director on the University Heights Subdivision I. After retiring from banking, Carl served as Senior of Counsel with the law firm of Kodner Watkins, LC, as well as advisory director for Citadel Trust Services, LLC. Carl will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving husband, father, grandfather and caretaker of those he loved. He was a distinguished attorney, astute investor, avid gardener, world traveler, caring mentor, and collector of many things large and small. Carl was known for his quick wit, infectious smile, and his kind, generous and compassionate spirit. He will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved him. If you are interested in attending a Celebration of Life for Carl at a future date, or sending condolences or memorable stories, please email









