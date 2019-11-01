Bellers, Carl "Corky"
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on October 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Delores "Dee" nee DeRoode Bellers (nee Texier) and the late Rosemarie Bellers (nee Hanstein) and the late Lois Sullentrop Bellers (nee Suhl), dear father of Barb (Jim) Morrison, Patricia (David) Finchem, Debra (Jim) Otts, Mariann (Greg) Jones, Kathleen (Pete) Amann and Carl "Butch" (Lisa) Bellers, brother of Catherine (late, Michael) Ortinau, dear grandfather of 15 and great grandfather of 10, dear stepfather, step-grandfather, uncle, great uncle, great, great uncle, and friend to many.
/mHe was preceded in death by a brother, John (late, Marcella), a sister, Rosemary Bellers and a Granddaughter, Nicole Finchem.
Visitation Friday (11/1/19) from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at John L. Ziegenheim & Sons Funeral Home (7027 Gravios Ave. 63116). Funeral Mass, Saturday (11/2/19) at 10:00 AM at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church (4092 Blow St. 63116). Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Good Shepherd School (Hillsboro, MO).
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2019