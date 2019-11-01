Carl "Corky" Bellers

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl "Corky" Bellers.
Service Information
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
7027 Gravois Ave
St. Louis, MO
63116
(314)-352-2600
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John L. Ziegenheim & Sons Funeral Home
7027 Gravios Ave
Saint Louis, MO
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
4092 Blow St
Saint Louis, MO
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Bellers, Carl "Corky"
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on October 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Delores "Dee" nee DeRoode Bellers (nee Texier) and the late Rosemarie Bellers (nee Hanstein) and the late Lois Sullentrop Bellers (nee Suhl), dear father of Barb (Jim) Morrison, Patricia (David) Finchem, Debra (Jim) Otts, Mariann (Greg) Jones, Kathleen (Pete) Amann and Carl "Butch" (Lisa) Bellers, brother of Catherine (late, Michael) Ortinau, dear grandfather of 15 and great grandfather of 10, dear stepfather, step-grandfather, uncle, great uncle, great, great uncle, and friend to many.
/mHe was preceded in death by a brother, John (late, Marcella), a sister, Rosemary Bellers and a Granddaughter, Nicole Finchem.
<[fb]>Services: <[f%]>Visitation Friday (11//1//19) from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at John L. Ziegenheim & Sons Funeral Home (7027 Gravios Ave. 63116). Funeral Mass, Saturday <[cw4][cs35]><[ml(GZEE.jpg)]><[cw39][cs0]>(11//2//19) at 10:00 AM at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church (4092 Blow St. 63116). Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Good Shepherd School (Hillsboro, MO).
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.