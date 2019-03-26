Uffman, Carl C. 87, October 20, 1931-March 24, 2019 of St. Ann, MO. Visitation at Fee Fee Baptist Church, 11330 St. Charles Rock Rd., Bridgeton, MO 63044 on Wed. March 27 from 10am until time of memorial service at 11:30am. Additional info at www.shepardfuneralchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2019