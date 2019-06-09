Franklin, Carl Donald age 88, of Saint Louis, Missouri passed away June 1, 2019 at Nazareth Living Center. Carl was born September 21, 1930, in Lithium, Missouri, the second son to Charles and Matilda Franklin. Carl graduated from St John's High School in 1948. He was married to Marcella Arnold in June 1951. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, Uncle, and friend; affectionately known as Dad, Pops, Uncle Don, Grandpa, and Poppy. He leaves his wife of 67 years, Marcella, children Don, Bill (Karen), Karen (Mike Dzurian), Mark (Vicky), Dell (Angie), Ken (Sue), and Leslie McFarland, 18 grandchildren, 15 greatgrandchildren, one great great-grandson, extended family, and many nephews, nieces and friends. Carl worked for American Airlines for 30 years, retiring in 1989. Devoted to his faith, much of his retirement was spent serving his parish, St. Francis of Assisi, by cleaning the church, preparing the sacristy for daily mass, and teaching, scheduling, and mentoring many altar servers. He thoroughly enjoyed family bbq's and get-togethers. In his younger years after dinner, he would take his family to the park to play softball. He is dearly loved and will be sadly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carl's memory to the Sisters of St. Joseph Nazareth Living Center, 2 Nazareth Lane, St. Louis, MO. 63129, or the Melanoma Research Foundation. Services: A Memorial Mass will be held 10:00 AM Friday, June 14, 2019, at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 4556 Telegraph Road, St. Louis, MO. 63129.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 9, 2019