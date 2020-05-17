Riepl, Carl G. (2/17/1936 - 5/09/2020) was preceded in death by his adoring wife, Juanita M. Riepl (7/14/1935 - 4/28/2020). He and Juanita dated 9 years, were married nearly 62 years, and left this earth only 11 days apart. He was also preceded in death by his parents Bessie and Gus Riepl. He is the father of Kathy Lopez (Carlos), Marsha Arnold (Joe), and Karen Gibbons (Mike); Grandfather to Joshua Wilson (Robin), Gus (Monica) and Luke Lopez, Daniel and Alicia Arnold, Nate and Trent Gibbons; Great-grandfather to Merlin, Ivy and Lily Wilson, and Portland Lopez. He was a devoted member of John Calvin Presbyterian Church (JCPC) of Bridgeton, MO for 55 years. Carl graduated from Mehlville High School (1954), Washington University (BSEE in 1959) and St. Louis University (MSEE in 1970). He achieved the rank of Captain in the US Army Active/Reserves (1959-1969). He worked for the St. Louis Shipyard before completing his degree. Carl was a dedicated engineer at McDonnell Douglas/Boeing (1964 -1998). He worked on the Gemini, F-15, AV8B Harrier, A-12 and F-18. He and his wife loved genealogy and travel. He had a quick, lighthearted dry wit and a smile that welcomed all. Carl loved to play piano and tennis, and enjoyed choir and art. He adored his wife with all his heart and often stated that their life together was "a true love story". His family, friends, and faith defined him. He was a humble, incredibly hardworking man. Our sincere appreciation to their outstanding private duty caregivers and the loving staff of Parc Provence. Donations in his honor can be made to JCPC or the charity of your choice. Services: Private services for Carl and Juanita at Kutis Funeral Home. Burial at Jefferson Barracks. Future Celebration of Life – TBD
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 17, 2020.