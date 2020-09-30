Boyer, Carl Gaston

Wednesday, September 23, 2020, of House Springs, Missouri.

Loving husband of the late Patsy (nee Richards) Boyer; loving father of Tracy Crawford, Kemberly (Gary) Stallings, Carl (Danielle) Boyer and Wendy (Adnan) Boyer-Pulic; dear grandfather of Phillip (Paula) Crawford, Melainey Boyer, Megan Crawford, Gilbear Boyer, Keanan Pulic, Tyson Boyer, Ethan Pulic and Jasmina Pulic; dear son of the late Gaston F. and Myrtle Marie (nee Boyer) Boyer; dear brother of the late Herbert Boyer, the late Simon Boyer, Catherine (Peter) Aubuchon, Charlotte Roderick, Bernadette (Bob) Belmont, the late Rachel Marie Boyer and Annette Gravana. Carl will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Services: Funeral Mass at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in House Springs at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 3.