Bacott, Carl J. July 21, 1930 – April 10, 2020. Bacott, Carl passed away on Good Friday, April 10, 2020 at the age of 89. Loving husband of 50 years to the late Charlotte Bacott (Pardo). Dear father of Carla (Don) Sekarski and Carl Bacott, Jr. Proud grandfather of Sarah Harkins, Samantha Gantner, Jesse Bacott, Glynis Arnold, and Olivia Schneider. Dear great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Carl was a proud Veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He spent over 50 years in Auto Parts Sales and was known by many as "The King". He was an avid football fan and quite a "numbers" guy. Known for his generosity and gift of wit. He will always be remembered and missed by all who knew him. Services to be held at a later date.

Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020.