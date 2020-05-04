Carl J. Gruettemeyer
Gruettemeyer, Carl J. Age 87, Fortified with Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sat., May, 2, 2020. Dear husband for 64 years of the late Shirley J Gruettemeyer. Services: Visitation from 6-8 p.m. Tues, March 5 at Hutchens Mortuary, Florissant. To comply with social distancing, only 10 people at one time during the Visitation. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
