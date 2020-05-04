Gruettemeyer, Carl J. Age 87, Fortified with Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sat., May, 2, 2020. Dear husband for 64 years of the late Shirley J Gruettemeyer. Services: Visitation from 6-8 p.m. Tues, March 5 at Hutchens Mortuary, Florissant. To comply with social distancing, only 10 people at one time during the Visitation. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 4, 2020.