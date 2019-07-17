Torizzo, Carl Joseph Beloved brother, uncle, cousin and friend passed away peacefully on July 11, 2019. He is survived by his brothers Donald, his wife Marybeth, their children Angelina and Michael and grandchildren Zane, Trey and Faith; Joseph, his son Chance, his wife Tasha and grandchildren Vincent and Phoenix; his sister Elizabeth and her husband Michael. Carl was a musician, proficient on all keyboards and taught accordion for many years in the St. Louis area. He was also an inventor, credited with numerous patents, an expert mechanic, handyman and all around great guy. He will be truly missed. May he rest in peace.

