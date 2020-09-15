1/
Carl K. Hoover
Hoover, Carl K.

Monday, September 14, 2020. Beloved husband of Charlotte M. Hoover (nee Ronning); dear father of Glen Curtis (Dawn) and Philip (Carol) Hoover; dear brother of Alice Dulaney and the late Glen and Howard Hoover, Edith Mitchell, Marion Edmiston and Mabel Nunn; dear grandfather of Sariah Hoover, Jared (Paticia), Ross and Will Hoover; great- grandfather of Carson Hoover; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle and friend to many.

Services: Visitation Wed., Sept 16, 4-8 p.m. at Colliers Funeral Home, 3400 N. Lindbergh (St. Ann). Service Thurs., Sept. 17, 9 a.m. at Colliers Funeral Home. Interment Jefferson Barracks. www.colliersfuneralhome.com




Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 15, 2020.
