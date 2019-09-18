|
|
Moritz, Carl
who passed on Sept. 16 (one day short of his 91st birthday), was born in St. Louis, where he lived most of his life and called home. He is survived by wife Betty and four children: Beth (Brock) Fitzgerald, Susan (Michael) Auinbauh, Carl Jr. (Susan) Moritz, and Christopher (Christine) Moritz, along with two stepchildren, Caren Libby and Barbara Killoren, 16 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He is survived by his sister, Marie Stoltze.
For 30 years, Carl was a store manager and sales manager for Brod-Dugan Paint Co. before becoming an owner of two Maaco franchises. He was a collector of antique cars, and in 1999, his 1934 Lincoln placed second in the prestigious Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. In 2015, Carl was recognized for 50 years of service to the Kiwanis Club.
Services: Memorial service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mayo Clinic, 200 First St. SW, Rochester, MN 55905. Memorial visitation Thursday, 4:30-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 18, 2019