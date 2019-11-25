|
|
Leuther, Carl O.
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sunday, November 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Jeannine Leuther (nee Gidionsen); loving father of Mark (Linda), Timothy (Lisa), Chris (Vickey) and David (Christene) Leuther; adoring grandfather and great-grandfather; our dearest uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Services: Visitation at St. Paul Catholic Church (Fenton) on Wednesday, November 27 from 10 a.m. until funeral Mass time at 11 a.m. Interment at J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Vincent de Paul Society or appreciated. Kutis Affton Service.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 25, 2019