St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Leuther
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl O. Leuther

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl O. Leuther Obituary

Leuther, Carl O.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sunday, November 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Jeannine Leuther (nee Gidionsen); loving father of Mark (Linda), Timothy (Lisa), Chris (Vickey) and David (Christene) Leuther; adoring grandfather and great-grandfather; our dearest uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation at St. Paul Catholic Church (Fenton) on Wednesday, November 27 from 10 a.m. until funeral Mass time at 11 a.m. Interment at J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Vincent de Paul Society or appreciated. Kutis Affton Service.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now