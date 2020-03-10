Walter, Carl O., III,

65, succumbed to brain cancer Friday, March 6, 2020. He leaves his wife, Marcia; daughter, Candie, her husband Josh Cortopassi, and grandson, Louis. He also leaves his mother, Edna Warner; sisters, Suzi Senzig, Jan Evans, their husbands, Dick and Steve, respectively; nieces, nephews, and supportive friends and family.

He was graduated from John Brown University in 1976 with a B.S. degree in Business Admin. While at JBU, he played bass trombone and toured with The Sound Generation. It was in those early adult years he learned the discipline and work ethic of the phrase, "the show must go on." That philosophy served him well throughout his long career with the UniGroup companies. He was uniquely gifted for the responsibilities of marketing, sales, corporate communications and convention planning.

He was actively involved in church leadership over the years, and one of his greatest joys was as a Technical Director of Contemporary Worship at Bonhomme Presbyterian Church.

Services: Carl's memorial service, also at Bonhomme, 14820 Conway Rd., Chesterfield, is open to all and will be held in the Sanctuary on Friday, March 13 at 11 a.m. Burial will be a private ceremony in The Memorial Garden at Bonhomme. Buchholz West Mortuary.