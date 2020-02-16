Snofke, Carl R.

born November 27, 2020, passed away on February 13, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Anna M. (nee Fritz) Snofke; dearest father of Marcia (Michael) Taylor, Deborah Burleson, and David Snofke; grandfather of Jayme (Dejan) Bojicic and Stacey (Ryan) Przygoda; great-grandfather of Evelyn, Matilda, Mila, and Stefan. Preceded in death by parents, Rudolph and Magdalena Snofke; brothers, Paul, Fred , and George; sisters, Martha Nichols and Esther Pruetzel. He was a dear father-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother-in-law, uncle, and cousin. Carl was a WW II Veteran and Prisoner of War.

Services: Visitation 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at KRIEGSHAUSERMORTUARY WEST CHAPEL, 9450 Olive Blvd., Olivette. Funeral 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020, St. Paul Evangelical Free Church, 9801 Olive Blvd., Creve Couer, MO 63141. Interment St Peter's Cemetery, Normandy. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Paul's Evangelical Free Church or to the St. Louis Food Bank.