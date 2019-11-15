|
Wiederhold, Carl R.
Wed., Nov. 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Mildred Wiederhold; loving father of Gary (Linda) Wiederhold and Deborah (Matthew) Carter; dear grandfather of 2; great-grandfather of 4. U.S. Army Korean War Veteran and active member of Kiwanis and in the Lutheran Church. Services: Visitation Kutis Affton Chapel, Sun., Nov. 17, 4-8 p.m. and at Ascension Lutheran Church, Mon., 10:30 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment National Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 15, 2019