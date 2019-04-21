Martinson, Carl Taylor On Wednesday April 17, 2019, Carl T. Martinson, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 78. Carl was born on March 16, 1941 in Lawrence, KS. On June 25, 1966 he married Gretchen de Koning. He was known for his devotion to his family and friends, service to his church, and his love of golf. He is survived by wife Gretchen, his son Alexander and his granddaughter Kimberly. Services: Tuesday, April 23rd, 11:00am at Ladue Chapel
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019