Dinyer, Carla Sue

age 72, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020. She was born in Paducah, Kentucky on November 30, 1947 to Carl and Judy Henson. She was a loving wife to Steve Dinyer and mother to her 2 sons Burney and John Shryock. Carla enjoyed spending time with her good friends and loved her puppy dog Riley. Please make any memorial contributions to Alzheimer's and Dementia at www.alz.org. No memorial services to be held.