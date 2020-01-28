St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carla Sue Melton


1957 - 2020
Carla Sue Melton Obituary

Melton, Carla Sue

(nee Earthman) age 62, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020. Carla was born September 6, 1957 in Houston, TX. Survived by her children, Major Clayton C. (Regina) Melton and Madeleine N. Melton and 2 grandsons, Jackson and Liam Melton; beloved daughter Hallie B. and Gayle Earthman; dear sister of Don H. (Diane) Earthman and Kyle F. (Melissa) Earthman. Carla was a successful sales representative for a number of years with 'Color Art" printing company of St. Louis. In lieu of flowers, the family requests with gratitude contributions may be made to . A memorial service to be held at a later date. Kutis South County Service.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 28, 2020
