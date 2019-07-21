Di Maria, Carlo Monday, July 15, 2019, Carlo passed away peacefully in his home. He was born May 24, 1952 to Marie A. Lena (Palmitiere) (d. 2003) and Paul Di Maria (d. 1967), and was brother to John and Carlo (d.1946). He is survived by his first wife Mary (Hanebrink) and was a loving father to Stacia (Mathew) Ghafoori, Lisa (James) Park and Paul (Liz (nee Yurkevicz)) Di Maria. He spent the last eight years with his love, Nancy Sutton of Ottawa, KS. He was a proud and doting Pa-Pa to Mark, Gavin, and Natalie as well as Anneliese and Isabella. Carl had a passion and talent for photography and utilized that talent for capturing his favorite things: family, birds, and baseball. It was his joy to share his photos. He was a US Marine Corps veteran and was strongly involved in his USMC community. For many years, he thoroughly enjoyed his time with friends re-enacting battles from the Civil War Cavalry in Spanish Lake. Though he spent the last decade of his life in Kansas City, he was very proud of his life-long commitment to his home community in North County St. Louis with organizations such as the Jaycees and volunteering as a clown with the local Shriners. Carl will be remembered for his compassionate heart, his straightforward nature, and his fun sense of humor. Burial services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Semper Fi Fund at www.semperfifund.org appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 21, 2019