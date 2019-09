Rodriguez, Carlos "Charlie"

into the arms of Gloria on Mon., Sept. 9, 2019. Husband of the late Gloria Rodriguez (nee Pigg) for over 40 yrs. Dear brother Phil (Patti) Rodriguez; dear uncle of Jesse and Joey Rodriguez; our dear cousin and brother-in-law and friend to many.

Visitation . Sat., 9/14, 10:00 a.m. until service 11:00 a.m. at Buchholz Valley of Flowers Mort., 619 Rue St. Francois St. Donations to . or Centerstone.