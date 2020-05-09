Carlton, Jane B. Jane B.. Carlton was taken by our Lord on May 7th 2020. Jane was the last born to Elmer and Rose Black in St. Louis, Missouri on November 13, 1930. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Mary, Geraldine, Pat and Joan. Jane married her husband James J Carlton in 1949, and they enjoyed 56 years together until James? death in 2005. Together, they had 5 children and she is survived by Susan Ferguson, Barbara Ross and her husband Shepard, Beverly Calcaterra and her husband Curt, Jim Carlton and his wife Florence, and Tom Carlton and his wife Aporn. Babies were the love of her life and she was blessed to be able to enjoy 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. The true matriarch of the family, Jane (Didi, Dede), was always there to help each of her children and grandchildren whenever they needed a warm embrace, or just someone to talk to. Her door was always open whether a place to stay was needed or just a good home cooked meal. She could never have enough children around to pamper and take care of. As the focal point of the family, Jane was social media before there was social media. She knew what everyone in the family was doing, and was always excited to pass on the information to the other family members. She was loved by many, but absolutely cherished by her family. As the movie said, it truly was a wonderful life. Services: Because of these difficult times, a celebration of Jane's life will be held sometime in the future.



