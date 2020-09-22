Miniex, Carmaletta "Carma"

(nee Rice) Passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Beloved wife of 61 years to the late Norman Miniex; loving mother of Stephen (Cathy) Miniex, Denise (the late Dale) Sutton, and Sherry Miniex; dearest grandmother of Chrissy (Todd), Angel (Kevin), Leslie (Joe), Brett (Aaron), and Shannon (Ricky); dear great-grandmother of Alex, Taylor, Ashley, Sara, Tori, Gabriela, Grayson, and Carly Gene; dear sister of Ellavee, Al, Joy, Patsy and the late Imogene, Mavis, Dorothy and Marge; dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Wednesday, September 23, 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Private services will be held at a later date. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cardinal Care or American Heart Association.