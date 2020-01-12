Ditz, Carmela M.

79, passed away on 1/9/2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph K. Ditz, Jr. She was survived by her daughter, Christine "Tina" Briner (John Rosener). Grandchildren: Katelyn N. & Alyssa A. Briner. Sister of Estelle Mercer & Anna (Edward) Hackett. Godmother to Chris Edler. She was a friend to many.

Services: Visit. Tues., 1/14 from 4-9 p.m. and funeral service Wed., 1/15 at 11 a.m., both at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Homes (7027 Gravois Ave. 63116). Interment Sunset Memorial Park. Donations to Pink Sisters.