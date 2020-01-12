Carmela M. Ditz

Service Information
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
7027 Gravois Ave
St. Louis, MO
63116
(314)-352-2600
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Obituary
Ditz, Carmela M.

79, passed away on 1/9/2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph K. Ditz, Jr. She was survived by her daughter, Christine "Tina" Briner (John Rosener). Grandchildren: Katelyn N. & Alyssa A. Briner. Sister of Estelle Mercer & Anna (Edward) Hackett. Godmother to Chris Edler. She was a friend to many.

Services: Visit. Tues., 1/14 from 4-9 p.m. and funeral service Wed., 1/15 at 11 a.m., both at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Homes (7027 Gravois Ave. 63116). Interment Sunset Memorial Park. Donations to Pink Sisters.


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2020
