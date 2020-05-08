Carmelina (Spinali) Belt
1923 - 2020
Belt, Carmelina (Spinali) On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, Carmelina (Spinali) Belt, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 96. She was born December 7, 1923 on The Hill in St. Louis, MO, where she met her husband, Artis Osborn Belt. They were married on April 11, 1942. She is remembered by many as one of the sweetest people they knew. She loved children and looked after many in her home and later at one of the several day cares where she worked in the Florissant area. Carm was preceded in death by her husband, Artis and son, Gerald Wayne Belt. She is survived by her children Artis (Jaynee) Belt, Jr. of Kirkwood, Ronald Belt of Florissant, Carol (Ronald) Hoffman of Roswell, GA, Robert Belt of St. Charles, five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, multiple beloved nieces and nephews. Services: Due to COVID-19, visitation for immediate family only at Hutchens Mortuary, Florissant. She will be buried with her husband at Jefferson National Barracks National Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider donating in Carm's name to the Alzheimer's Association for Alzheimer's and dementia research (www.alz.org) or your favorite charity.

Published in Post - Dispatch on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Visitation
At Funeral Home
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO 63031
(314) 831-3100
