Carmelina Castiglione
1922 - 2020
Castiglione, Carmelina Born September 11, 1922 in Casteltermini, Sicily to the late Luigi and Margherita (nee Ballone) Castiglione. Carmelina taught in the St. Louis Public Schools for 40 years. Loving sister of three siblings; the late Charles (Pat); surviving Florence (Don) Griese, and Josephine (late Leo) Milligan. Dear aunt to 17 nieces and nephews. Services: Private Family Service. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel. Full obituary www.boppchapel.com

Published in Post - Dispatch on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Funeral services provided by
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
