Castiglione, Carmelina Born September 11, 1922 in Casteltermini, Sicily to the late Luigi and Margherita (nee Ballone) Castiglione. Carmelina taught in the St. Louis Public Schools for 40 years. Loving sister of three siblings; the late Charles (Pat); surviving Florence (Don) Griese, and Josephine (late Leo) Milligan. Dear aunt to 17 nieces and nephews. Services: Private Family Service. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel. Full obituary www.boppchapel.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 3, 2020.