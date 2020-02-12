St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church
Carmelita J. "Carmen" Alivernia

Alivernia, Carmelita J. "Carmen"

(nee Romano) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sunday, February 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Michael W. Alivernia; dear mother of Michael G. (Rose) Alivernia, Christine (Robert) Kremer, Nicholas (Cindy) and Angela Alivernia; cherished grandmother of Michael (Jessica), Mark (Jenny), Nathan, Joshua (Faith), Maria (Kyle), Sam and Katie; dear great-grandmother of Skylar, Brooklyn, Dylan, Dominic, Abigail, Oliver, Jack, Ellie, Gus, Lucy and Olive; dear sister of Teresa Traversone; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Friday, February 14, 9:30 a.m. to St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Project CU, Inc., 2828 Brannon, St. Louis, MO 63139 or at projectinc.org. Visitation Thursday 4-7 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 12, 2020
