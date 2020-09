Raspanti, Carmen E.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy Raspanti; dear father of Rita Hauer, Jeanne Bowles, Anthony Raspanti and the late Shelly Scherer; dearest brother of Stella (Bill) Hoffman. Our dear grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Private service and burial were held at Resurrection Cemetery. SERVICE OF KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL