Lombardo, Carmen M. Baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection Thurs., March 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Ruth A. Lombardo (nee Duff); dear father and father-in-law of Michael (Eda) Lombardo, Karen (Patrick) Baker and Tony (Amy) Lombardo; dear grandfather of Allison, Brendan, Mia, Camryn, Joey, Isabella and Caitlyn; dear brother of Angelo Lombardo, and the late August, Tom Lombardo and Lee Schlichting; dear brother-in-law of Leonard and Sue Duff and Virginia Reed from Nirbinia; our dear uncle, greatuncle, cousin and friend to many. Carmen was the owner of Lombardo's restaurant. He started in the family produce business in the 1940's and grew it to the 4 restaurants today. He was board member of the National Football Foundation, College Hall of Fame St. Louis/Tom Lombardo chapter. Services: Visitation at the Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Sun., March 31, from 3-8 p.m. Funeral Mass Mon. April 1, 10 a.m. at the Basilica of St. Louis, King (The Old Cathedral), 209 Walnut Street, St. Louis, Missouri 63102. With visitation from 9:30 to 10 a.m. at Church. In lieu of flowers, donations to Lymphoma Research Fund, Washington University. Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019