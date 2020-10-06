1/1
Carol A. Bauer
Bauer, Carol A.

(nee Kroeger), passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Herbert "Jerry" Bauer; loving mother of Lisa (Don) Bauer-Piccone; dear sister of the late Jan Kroeger; our dear cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation at Webster Gardens Lutheran Church (8749 Watson Rd. 63119) on Thursday, October 8, 10 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. Then taken to Trinity Lutheran Church (Hoyleton, IL) for visitation on Friday, October 9 11 a.m. until service at 12 noon. Interment Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Hoyleton, IL. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Lutheran Senior Services appreciated. A Kutis Affton service.




Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
