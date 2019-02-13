Hassbaum, Carol A. passed away peacefully on 2/10/2019 after battling cancer for a number of years. Carol was born on 1/9/47 and was baptized into Christ on 3/9/47, and was confirmed on 4/10/60. Carol worked for over 30 years at Ralston Purina. In her younger years, she was an active member of the Lutheran Young Adults of St. Louis. More recently, she volunteered at her church, Timothy Lutheran. Carol was predeceased by her parents Roy and Verna. Carol will be missed by her many friends who liked her pleasant manner and disposition. Services: Funeral service will be at Timothy Lutheran Church, 6704 Fyler at Ivanhoe, at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 15th, with visitation at 9 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Timothy Lutheran Church would be appreciated www.hoffmeistercolonial.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol A. Hassbaum.
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street
St. Louis, MO 63109
(314) 832-7770
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 13, 2019