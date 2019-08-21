Kersting, Carol A.

Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Dear wife of James A. Kersting; dear mother of Bradley (Andrea) Kersting; dear step-mother of Brian Kersting and Deborah (Mike) Shafferkoetter; dear grandmother of Megan and Jakob Shafferkoetter; dear sister of Barbara (Fred) Engelken; dear aunt of Robert (Sherry), Steve (Robyn), and Jeff (Stephanie) Engelken; our dear aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation Thursday, August 22, 5:00 pm until service 7:00 PM at Collier's Funeral Home thence to Edwards Funeral Home Doniphan, Mo. for visitation Friday, August 23, 5:00 pm until service 7:00 PM. Interment Saturday, August 24, 10 AM at Bellview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to the