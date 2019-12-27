St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Kneff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol A. Kneff

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol A. Kneff Obituary

Kneff, Carol A.

(nee Yaeger) Passed away on December 24, 2019. Beloved wife of Eugene Kneff; loving mother of Kevin (Tami) Kneff and Tammy (Randy) Bolden; cherished grandmother of Kelsi (Eric) Klaus, Joshua (Katie) Kneff, Brett (Jessica) Nickless and Bradley (Lizzie Suellentrop) Nickless and great-grandmother of Remington Klaus; dear sister of Joan (the late Jay) Gernert and the late Robert (Shirley survives) Yaeger; our dear aunt, great-aunt, sister-in-law, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Monday, December 30, 10:00 a.m. Interment Shepherd Hills Cemetery. Memorials to appreciated. Visitation Sunday, 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Download Now