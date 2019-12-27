|
Kneff, Carol A.
(nee Yaeger) Passed away on December 24, 2019. Beloved wife of Eugene Kneff; loving mother of Kevin (Tami) Kneff and Tammy (Randy) Bolden; cherished grandmother of Kelsi (Eric) Klaus, Joshua (Katie) Kneff, Brett (Jessica) Nickless and Bradley (Lizzie Suellentrop) Nickless and great-grandmother of Remington Klaus; dear sister of Joan (the late Jay) Gernert and the late Robert (Shirley survives) Yaeger; our dear aunt, great-aunt, sister-in-law, cousin and friend.
Services: Funeral at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Monday, December 30, 10:00 a.m. Interment Shepherd Hills Cemetery. Memorials to appreciated. Visitation Sunday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 27, 2019