McAuliffe, Carol A.

(nee Frese) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Beloved wife of Robert McAuliffe; dear sister of Mary (Terry) Tribout and the late Betty Friedmann; dear sister-in-law of Jim Friedman; loving aunt of Cathy, Laura, Linda, Tim, Michelle and Bill; dear cousin and friend.

Memorials may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society