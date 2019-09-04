Carl, Carol Ann

(nee Meredith) of St. Louis Missouri, passed unexpectedly Friday August 31, 2019 at the age of 74 of cardiac arrest. Beloved Wife of 54 years to Robert Mitchell Carl. Loving Mother of Lisa Christine Prater (Gregory) and Barbara Marie Carl. Beloved Grandma of Aaron Matthew Prater (Jennifer Sorenson), Bradley Shawn Prater (Melissa Weldon) and Jessica Michelle Carl (Brendon Quigg). The "bestest" Great Grandma to Lillian Renee Quigg, Lillian Elizabeth Prater, Bree Kaelyn Quigg and Raiden Mitchell Quigg Born to Herley Virgil and Ethel Marjorie (nee Gahn) Meredith on October 8, 1944 in St. Louis, MO. Sister of Virgil (Delores), Robert (Mildred), William (Brenda), Lawrence (Mary), and Barbara (Ernest Marshall Sr).

Services: Funeral at Hoffmeister South County Chapel, 1515 Lemay Ferry Rd., St. Louis, MO 63125 at 12:30PM, Monday, Sep. 9, 2019 followed by committal service at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery; visitation at funeral home Sunday, Sept. 8, from 1:00PM to 6:00PM. www.hoffmeistersouthcounty.com