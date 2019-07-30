St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Carol Ann Chlanda

Carol Ann Chlanda Obituary
Chlanda, Carol Ann (nee Weismiller) Friday, July 26, 2019. Dear mother of Carri Chlanda, Kim (Bill) Voorhees and Todd (Suzie) Chlanda; dear grandmother of Sarah, Paige, Cody, Nicholas and Adam; dear sister of Linda Noell; our dear aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, August 1, 10 a.m. until funeral service at 12 noon. Interment St. Paul Churchyard. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Stray Rescue of St. Louis or Wildlife Rescue Center appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 30, 2019
