Collins, S.S.N.D., Sr. Carol Ann
Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Beloved aunt of
Deborah Humiston, Diane Amsler and Barbara Stogsdill; our dear friend and Sister in Religious Life.
Services: Visitation at the Theresa Center (Mother House), 320 E. Ripa Ave., St. Louis, MO 63125, on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m., with a Prayer Service at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:15 a.m. Interment Mother House Cemetery. Contributions to the School Sisters of Notre Dame appreciated. A KUTIS CITY service.