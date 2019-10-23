Sr. Carol Ann Collins S.S.N.D.

Service Information
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
5:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Theresa Center (Mother House)
320 E. Ripa Ave.
St. Louis, MO
Prayer Service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Theresa Center (Mother House)
320 E. Ripa Ave.
St. Louis, MO
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:15 AM
Theresa Center (Mother House)
320 E. Ripa Ave.
St. Louis, MO
Obituary
Collins, S.S.N.D., Sr. Carol Ann

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Beloved aunt of

Deborah Humiston, Diane Amsler and Barbara Stogsdill; our dear friend and Sister in Religious Life.

Services: Visitation at the Theresa Center (Mother House), 320 E. Ripa Ave., St. Louis, MO 63125, on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m., with a Prayer Service at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:15 a.m. Interment Mother House Cemetery. Contributions to the School Sisters of Notre Dame appreciated. A KUTIS CITY service.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 23, 2019
