Conner, Carol Ann
81, of Westminster, MD, died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. Born June 5, 1938 in Bloomington, IL she was the daughter of the late Olga M. (Zbinden) Troutner and Carl V. Troutner. She was the wife of the late Donald E. Conner, Sr. Survived by son Donald E. Conner, Jr. (Jeanette), grandchildren Donald III, Genevieve and William.
Services: Friends may call Sat., Dec. 21, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood, MO 63122. Graveside Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2019