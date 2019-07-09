Kron, Carol Ann KRON, CAROL ANN (nee Kell) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Friday, July 5, 2019. Beloved wife of James Kron. Loving mother of James, Jr. (Rowena), Rick (Melissa), Patrick (Lisa), and her fur baby, Ellie. Dear grandmother, aunt and friend of many, and mostly to all of her bridge playing friends. Memorial contributions may be made to the or Stray Rescue of St. Louis, 2320 Pine St., St. Louis, MO, 63103. Services: A private service will be held for the family. Interment: Bellefontaine Cemetery. A memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, 12:00 p.m. at Ascension Church, 230 Santa Maria Dr., Chesterfield, MO with a luncheon to follow at Ascension.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 9, 2019