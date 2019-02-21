Lane, Carol Ann (nee Hann), of Oakville, daughter of Frank & Frances, passed away Saturday, Feb 16, at age 72. Best friend and beloved wife of over 50 years to Milton. Proud mother of Andrea (Cameron) Lueken of Washington, MO. Now reunited with loved ones that preceded her in death - her parents, brother Bud Rust (Vera survives) and sister Betty Cromer. Survived by sisters Aileen Kucera (Kevin Miller) and Geraldine (Glennon) Seitz. Loving aunt, cousin and friend to many. Her kindness, good humor, strength and perseverance is an inspiration to everyone that knew her. Her love of cooking, sewing, renovation projects, playing sports, and travel will be remembered. But most of all she loved her family and friends. Services: Visitation will be at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home, 4830 Lemay Ferry Rd, Saturday, Feb. 23 from 1 to 5. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are appreciated to the or the Missouri Humane Society.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 21, 2019