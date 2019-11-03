Margreiter, Carol Ann

passed away, Sunday, October 20, 2019, age 91.Loving mother of Melanie (David) Emshoff, Melissa Coday, Mary (Ted) Hediger and Dr. Martha Margreiter (Dr. Dean) Dye; beloved grandmother of Brooke Emshoff, Betsey (Adam) Steimel, R.J. Coday, Kelly Coday, Erin Hediger, Drew (Michael Crawford) Dye and Mallory Dye; mother-in-law of Rick Coday; dear aunt of Susan (Rick) Lien and Robert (Jan) Huster.

Services: Memorial Service at Bonhomme Church in Chesterfield, Sat. Nov. 2 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation at the Church at 10:00 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Circle of Concern or Family Forward appreciated. Friends may sign the family's guestbook at schrader.com.