Carol Ann Margreiter (1927 - 2019)
  • "Many prayers and sympathy to the family from the Worzer..."
    - Patrick Worzer
  • "Missy, So sorry to hear of your loss. Sending prayers to..."
    - Pam Buss
  • "The Carol I knew always had a big smile, a wicked sense of..."
    - Steven Goldstein
  • "I love mrs m and all her daughters. True family to me. ..."
    - Mark Fauser
  • "Melanie and family, I remember your Mom from seeing her in..."
    - Patti MacDoniels
Service Information
Schrader Funeral Home And Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO
63011
(636)-227-5511
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bonhomme Presbyterian Church
Chesterfield, MO
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Bonhomme Presbyterian Church
Chesterfield, MO
Obituary
Margreiter, Carol Ann

passed away, Sunday, October 20, 2019, age 91.Loving mother of Melanie (David) Emshoff, Melissa Coday, Mary (Ted) Hediger and Dr. Martha Margreiter (Dr. Dean) Dye; beloved grandmother of Brooke Emshoff, Betsey (Adam) Steimel, R.J. Coday, Kelly Coday, Erin Hediger, Drew (Michael Crawford) Dye and Mallory Dye; mother-in-law of Rick Coday; dear aunt of Susan (Rick) Lien and Robert (Jan) Huster.

Services: Memorial Service at Bonhomme Church in Chesterfield, Sat. Nov. 2 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation at the Church at 10:00 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Circle of Concern or Family Forward appreciated. Friends may sign the family's guestbook at schrader.com.


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 3, 2019
