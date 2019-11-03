Mortika, Carol Ann

(nee Zweig) Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church on Sunday, October 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John J. Mortika. Dear mother of Christopher Mortika, John Michael Mortika and Mary Beth (Alan) Benes; dear grandmother of Sean, Zachary and Ryan Benes. Dear sister of the late Frederick Zweig, dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services were held privately by the family. Memorials may be made to the Carmelite Monastery

9150 Clayton Road, Ladue, Missouri 63124.