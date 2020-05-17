Richardson, Carol Ann (nee Mason) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Fri., May 15, 2020. Beloved mother of Denise Kerley, Walter (Kim) Miller, Jennifer Richardson and Gina (Jose) Hernandez; our dear grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, May 19, 2p.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. contributions to A.S.P.C.A. Visitation Tuesday, 11a.m. - 2p.m.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 17, 2020.