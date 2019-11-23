Truby, Carol Ann

1951-2019. Carol Ann Truby, age 68, of St. Charles passed away on Monday, Nov 18, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born on July 21, 1951 in St. Louis, MO to the late Leroy Earl McWhorter and Irene Mary McWhorter.

She is the beloved wife of Thomas S. Truby for 30 years. Dear daughter of Irene Mary McWhorter; loving mother of Jennifer (Rick) Peterson, Lindsey Ratterman and Katie Ratterman; cherished grandmother of Tristan, Gage, Aleaha, Alivia, Jack and Lilly; dear sister of Rick (Ruth) McWhorter and Steve (Michelle) McWhorter.

Carol graduated from Cahokia High School and Lake County College in IL. She worked many years in the xray/mammography fields. Prior to death, she wanted to thank her doctors and staff at Mercy Pratt Cancer Center. Compass Health Cancer Center, Hospice Care and her neighbor Gerry, who helped her in the final days as her caregiver.

Services: Funeral service for Carol, will be Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., St. Charles, MO 63304. Memorial donations are appreciated to or Compass Health Center of Wentzville, MO.