Carol Ann Weissler

Service Information
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - CREVE COEUR
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO
63141
(314)-514-1111
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - CREVE COEUR
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO 63141
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
7701 Highway N
Dardenne Prairie, MO
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
7701 Highway N
Dardenne Prairie, MO
Obituary
Weissler, Carol Ann Died on June 15, 2019 surrounded by her family. Wife and the love of her life Arthur R. Weissler for 61 years; dear daughter of the late Rose Pressy and Louis Muenstermann; loving mother and mother-in-law of Cheryl Entwistle, Mike Weissler, and Dawn (Joe) Wuest; proud grandmother of Andy (Karen) and Denny (Jill) Entwistle, Lauren, Chris, and Erin Weissler, and Amanda, Brooke, and Drew Wuest; great-grandmother of Hannah, Jaxon, and Sadie; dear sister of Lois Jones; our sisterin-law, aunt, great aunt, cousin and friend. Carol was a member of UFCW Local 655. She loved her family unconditionally, always thinking of others. She will be dearly missed by her many friends and family members. Services: Visitation at the Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Thurs., June 27 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at Immaculate Conception Church, 7701 Highway N., Dardenne Prairie, Fri., June 28 at 10 a.m. with visitation at church 1 hour prior to service. Interment Oak Grove Cemetery in St. Charles. Donations to or appreciated. Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 23, 2019
