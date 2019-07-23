Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Ann Zartman. View Sign Service Information Pitman Funeral Homes & Cremation Services 1545 Wentzville Pkwy Wentzville , MO 63385 (636)-327-6600 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Pitman Funeral Homes & Cremation Services 1545 Wentzville Pkwy Wentzville , MO 63385 View Map Funeral 10:00 AM Dardenne Presbyterian Church Dardenne Prairie , MO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Zartman, Carol Ann Beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, went to be with the Lord on Saturday July 20th 2019. She peacefully left this earth surrounded by her loving family. Carol is survived by her devoted husband of 51 years Don; her loving children Cathy (Paul) Wiese of Emmaus PA, Lisa Zartman of Columbia MO, Jeff (Jenna) Zartman of Westfield IN; adoring grandchildren Ella Wiese, Ben Wiese, Grant Zartman and Owen Zartman; and her brother Kirk (Jan) Markland of Tucson AZ. Carol was also a cherished aunt, sister-in-law, and friend to many. Carol was born in Geneva, Illinois on January 18th 1942 to Ben and Helen Markland, who preceded her in death. At the age of 4 her family moved to Tucson, Arizona where she spent her childhood. She went on to attend the University of Arizona and majored in elementary education, later beginning her teaching career in Orange County, California. It was in California that she met Don. Carol and Don moved to St. Louis, MO in 1968 where they raised their 3 children in Florissant. In recent years Don and Carol moved to Dardenne Prairie, MO and enjoyed traveling extensively and spending time with their family. Carol had a gentle loving spirit and always held a special affinity for children. She spent time tutoring with Oasis as well as volunteering with her church and at a local senior center. She will be missed by many whose lives she touched. Services: Visitation Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Pitman Funeral Home, 1545 Wentzville Parkway, Wentzville, Missouri 63385. Funeral Friday, July 26, 2019, 10:00 am, Dardenne Presbyterian Church, Dardenne Prairie, Missouri. Cemetery Dardenne Presbyterian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to Oasis Tutoring St. Louis, Intergenerational Tutoring Fund





