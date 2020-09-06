Shapiro, Carol Dee Coppersmith

September 2, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Manuel and late Geraldine Coppersmith; dear mother and mother-in-law of Elise "Lecie" Steinbaum (Richard) and Julie Shapiro; dear grandmother of Noah Steinbaum, Jessie Steinbaum, Theo Mitterando and David Mitterando; dear sister and sister-in-law of Ellen Weiss (Sanford) and Kenny Coppersmith; dear aunt, cousin and friend.

Carol was an esteemed art history educator and collector, avid tennis player, adventurous traveler and the most loyal and loving family member and friend. She had a colorful personality and brought joy and enthusiasm to all she met. She will be dearly missed.

Services: A private graveside service was held at Beth Hamedrosh Hadodol Cemetery. Memorial contributions preferred to Alzheimer's Association, 9370 Olive Blvd., St Louis, MO. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE