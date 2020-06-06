Sister Carol Duchesne Bialock RSCJ
RSCJ, Bialock, Carol Duchesne

Religious of the Sacred Heart, Carol Bialock, RSCJ, died May 3, 2020, in Atherton, California.

Carol Bialock was born June 28, 1929, to Harry Louis Bialock and Julia Gammons Bialock in St. Louis, Missouri. She entered the Society of the Sacred Heart in 1949 and was an alum of Maryville College, Saint Louis University and Seattle University. Sister Bialock taught at Sacred Heart Schools in St. Louis, Missouri and Grand Coteau, Louisiana. She lived and worked in the country of Chile for many years and was an accomplished writer. Her book of poetry, Coral Castles, was republished in 2019. Sister Bialock is survived by her brother-in-law, Art Ratte of Warwick, Massachusetts; her cousins, Jere Grimm, Joan Grimm of Portland, Oregon, Christa Grimm, Sarah Grimm, Eric Grimm, Luke Grimm, Carl Grimm; numerous nieces and nephews, and her sisters in the Society of the Sacred Heart. A memorial Mass will be held at the Oakwood chapel at a later date. To read the full obituary, visit

https://rscj.org/about/memoriam/carol-bialock-rscj. Memorial contributions can be made to the Society of the Sacred Heart, 4120 Forest Park Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri 63108.

Services: A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2020.
