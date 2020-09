Jeglijewski, Carol E.

Thursday, April 23, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Mitchell and Laura Jeglijewski; dear sister of Judith, Barbara and Patricia (Dwayne); dear aunt of Jessica (Aaron) and Joanna; she was a former teacher, devout Catholic, choir member and talented artist. She loved her family very much and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Due to COVID-19, memorial services were already held. KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY