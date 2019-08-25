Maniscalco, Carol F.

(nee Funsch) Baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Thur., Aug. 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Honorable Judge Peter J. Maniscalco; dear daughter of the late Albert and Melba Funsch; dear mother and mother-in-law of Steven (Linda), Gregory (Jane), Jeffrey (April) and Christopher (Lisa) Maniscalco and Julie (Matthew) Ungashick; loving grandmother of Samantha (Scott) Hunter, Jillian, Anthony, Paul, Claire, Bryan, Samuel and William Maniscalco and Adam, Brett, Elizabeth and Madison Ungashick; dearest great-grandmother of Will and Logan; dear sister of Owen Buckley (Barbara) Funsch; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, and friend.

Carol was a 1953 graduate of St. John Mercy Nursing School and received her BS in Health Arts from St. Francis School at Maryville University. She also volunteered 20 years at Birthright and Hospice.

Services: Funeral Mass at Incarnate Word Catholic Church, 13416 Olive Blvd., Chesterfield, Mon., Aug. 26 at 11 a.m. with visitation at church from 10 a.m. until time of Mass. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any hospice organization in memory of Carol.

